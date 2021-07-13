China will keep economy within a reasonable range in H2, 2022 - Premier

BEIJING: China will keep its economic operations within a reasonable range in the second half this year and the next, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.

China will maintain the continuity and stability of its macro policies and will not resort to flood-like stimulus, Li told a meeting with economics experts and entrepreneurs on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the meantime, China will step up cross-cyclical adjustments to cope with possible cyclical risks, Li said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)