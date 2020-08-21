China will step up efforts to make breakthroughs in key technologies - Xi

China will step up efforts to make breakthroughs in key technologies, President Xi Jinping said, according to state TV on Friday.

BEIJING: China will step up efforts to make breakthroughs in key technologies, President Xi Jinping said, according to state TV on Friday.

Authorities will roll out more support measures to help companies, stabilise jobs and expand employment, said Xi during his inspection tour to the flood-hit province of Anhui, China Central Television reported.

