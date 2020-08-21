China will step up efforts to make breakthroughs in key technologies - Xi

China will step up efforts to make breakthroughs in key technologies, President Xi Jinping said, according to state TV on Friday.

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk past a giant
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk past a giant screen showing a news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing a face mask, at a shopping area in Beijing, China July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

BEIJING: China will step up efforts to make breakthroughs in key technologies, President Xi Jinping said, according to state TV on Friday.

Authorities will roll out more support measures to help companies, stabilise jobs and expand employment, said Xi during his inspection tour to the flood-hit province of Anhui, China Central Television reported.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

