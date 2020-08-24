China will step up technology innovation to drive growth: President Xi

Business

China will step up technology innovation to drive growth: President Xi

China will step up technology innovation to drive high-quality growth through mobilising national resources and bringing in world class research teams, President Xi Jinping said on Monday, according to the state TV.

People hold shopping bags as they walk under a giant screen showing a news footage of Chinese Presi
People wearing face masks hold shopping bags as they walk under a giant screen showing a news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting, at a shopping area in Beijing, China July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Bookmark

BEIJING: China will step up technology innovation to drive high-quality growth through mobilising national resources and bringing in world class research teams, President Xi Jinping said on Monday, according to the state TV.

China will further open up its economy and actively take part in reforming the global economic governance to push for a more equal and reasonable system of governance, Xi told a seminar of economists and scholars, China Central Television reported.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark