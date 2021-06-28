Chinese automaker Great Wall aims to sell 4 million cars in 2025

China's top pickup truck maker Great Wall Motor is targeting sales of 4 million vehicles a year in 2025, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Monday.

Great Wall, which sold 1.1 million cars last year, aims for 80per cent of its annual sales in 2025 to be new energy vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Baoding-based Great Wall is building a car plant in China with BMW for electric vehicles.

Great Wall's revenue is forecast to reach 600 billion yuan (US$92.86 billion) in 2025, Wei said during a briefing on the company's strategy at its headquarters.

(US$1 = 6.4612 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

