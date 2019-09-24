Chinese EV maker Nio shares tumble after deliveries disappoint
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric carmaker NIO Inc, a rival to Tesla Inc, tumbled more than 18per cent on Tuesday, after the company posted a drop in quarterly vehicle sales, citing slowing growth due to U.S.-China trade war.
The company's net loss widened 83per cent in the second quarter from a year-ago and reported a nearly 8per cent drop in vehicle sales from the preceding quarter.
The company also said it will cut jobs to 7,800 from nearly 10,000 in January and cancelled its second-quarter post-earnings call.
(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)