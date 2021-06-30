Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise US$1.8 billion in Hong Kong listing - sources

Business

Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise US$1.8 billion in Hong Kong listing - sources

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc will raise US$1.8 billion by pricing its shares at HKUS$165 each as part of its Hong Kong dual primary listing, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
An Xpeng P5 electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc will raise US$1.8 billion by pricing its shares at HKUS$165 each as part of its Hong Kong dual primary listing, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The people could not be identified as the information was not yet public.

Xpeng declined to comment on the pricing guidance given to investors.

(US$1 = 7.7625 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark