Chinese financial, payment bodies barred from cryptocurrency business

BEIJING: Chinese financial industry bodies said on Tuesday that financial and payment institutions must not conduct cryptocurrency-related businesses.

Cryptocurreny prices have been volatile recently and speculative trading has resurged, seriously disturbing the economic and financial order, the National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)