Chinese food delivery firm Meituan posts 51 per cent second-quarter revenue jump, beats view

SHANGHAI: China's Meituan Dianping, an online food delivery-to-ticketing firm, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as it fended off competition from rivals including Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

Total revenue rose 50.6 per cent to 22.7 billion yuan (US$3.21 billion) for the second quarter ended June 30 from 15.07 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to report revenue of 21.87 billion yuan, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Meituan, backed by Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings, said it also swung to a profit of 875.8 million yuan in the quarter from a loss of 7.72 billion yuan in the year-ago period.

