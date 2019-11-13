Chinese gaming giant Tencent books 13% third quarter profit drop, misses estimates

BEIJING: Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday net profit in its third quarter dropped 13 per cent, missing analysts' estimates, hit by falling media advertising and PC games revenue.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 20.38 billion yuan (US$2.91 billion) profit for the three months through September. That compared with the 23.45 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 21 per cent to 97.2 billion yuan, versus the 98.2 billion yuan average estimate of 17 analysts.

