Chinese gaming giant Tencent's Q3 profit drop 13%, misses estimates

BEIJING: Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday (Nov 13) its quarterly net profit fell 13 per cent, missing analysts' estimates, hit by falling media advertising and PC games revenue.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 20.38 billion yuan (US$2.91 billion) profit for the three months through September. That compared with the 23.45 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and a year earlier 23.33 billion yuan.

Revenue rose 21 per cent to 97.2 billion yuan, versus the 98.2 billion yuan average estimate of 17 analysts.

Media advertising revenues fell 28 per cent over the quarter to 3.7 billion yuan due to uncertain content scheduling and lower sponsorship advertising revenues, Tencent said, adding that PC client games revenues fell by 7 per cent.

Revenue from its core smartphone gaming business, however, rose 25 per cent to 24.3 billion yuan, helped by major titles including Honour of Kings, Perfect World Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite, as well as new releases.

China's regulator stopped approving new games for monetisation for about nine months last year, resulting in Tencent reporting its slowest annual profit growth in 13 years. Approvals restarted in December, with Tencent receiving permission to monetise Perfect World Mobile in the January-March quarter.

