Chinese regulator signs off on Linde-Praxair merger

FRANKFURT: Linde AG said on Sunday that it had received approval for its proposed US$83 billion merger with Praxair from the Chinese antitrust authorities.

Linde and U.S.-based Praxair are in the process of selling additional assets in an attempt to win approval for the tie-up by an Oct. 24 deadline from regulators in the United States, South Korea and the European Union.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Madeline Chambers)