Chinese regulator signs off on Linde-Praxair merger

Linde AG said on Sunday that it had received approval for its proposed US$83 billion merger with Praxair from the Chinese antitrust authorities.

The Praxair logo is seen during a news conference in Munich
The Praxair logo is seen during a news conference with Linde in Munich, Germany, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Linde and U.S.-based Praxair are in the process of selling additional assets in an attempt to win approval for the tie-up by an Oct. 24 deadline from regulators in the United States, South Korea and the European Union.

