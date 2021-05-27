Chinese regulators say to firmly crack down on yuan exchange manipulation

Chinese regulators including the central bank will crack down on manipulation of the forex market, according to a statement on Thursday on the central bank's website.

The yuan exchange rate cannot be used as a tool to stimulate exports nor to offset the impact of surging commodity prices, and fluctuations are normal, the statement said.

