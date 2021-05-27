Chinese regulators say to firmly crack down on yuan exchange manipulation

Business

Chinese regulators say to firmly crack down on yuan exchange manipulation

Chinese regulators including the central bank will crack down on manipulation of the forex market, according to a statement on Thursday on the central bank's website.

An employee packs yuan banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in Changzhi
FILE PHOTO: An employee packs yuan banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in Changzhi, Shanxi province February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Bookmark

BEIJING: Chinese regulators including the central bank will crack down on manipulation of the forex market, according to a statement on Thursday on the central bank's website.

The yuan exchange rate cannot be used as a tool to stimulate exports nor to offset the impact of surging commodity prices, and fluctuations are normal, the statement said.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Meg Shen; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark