Chinese regulators send on-site teams to conduct cybersecurity review of Didi

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that seven departments of Chinese regulators sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of Didi.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi
FILE PHOTO: The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

The regulators include the CAC, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, and Ministry of Transport, CAC said.

