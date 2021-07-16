Chinese regulators send on-site teams to conduct cybersecurity review of Didi
BEIJING: The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that seven departments of Chinese regulators sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of Didi.
The regulators include the CAC, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, and Ministry of Transport, CAC said.
