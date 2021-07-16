Chinese regulators send on-site teams to conduct cybersecurity review of Didi

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that seven departments of Chinese regulators sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of Didi.

BEIJING: The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that seven departments of Chinese regulators sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of Didi.

The regulators include the CAC, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, and Ministry of Transport, CAC said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue)