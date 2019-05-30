Chinese-Taiwanese group to make formal decision for Japan Display deal in June - Nikkei

A Chinese-Taiwanese investor consortium has told Japan Display Inc that it would make a formal decision whether to invest in the Apple Inc supplier by June 14, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The group had delayed an up to 80 billion yen (US$729.33 million) investment, planned as part of a rescue deal, as it wanted to reassess Japan Display's prospects.

A Japan Display spokesman told Reuters that the report is not something the company has announced.

