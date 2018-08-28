Chipotle launches delivery service with DoorDash

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Tuesday it would start a direct delivery service through a partnership with DoorDash, as it looks to attract more customers.

Chipotle said the delivery option would be made available nationwide through its app and website, with DoorDash as the last mile delivery partner.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)