Chipotle same-store sales top forecasts on higher customer transactions

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported quarterly same-store sales above Wall Street forecasts driven by higher customer transactions, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported quarterly same-store sales above Wall Street forecasts driven by higher customer transactions, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 6.1 percent in the three months ended Dec. 31, well above analysts' average estimate of a 4.49 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Revenue overall rose to US$1.23 billion from US$1.11 billion a year earlier, helped by a 65 percent jump in sales through online orders.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)