Cigna profit beats on strength in commercial health plan unit

Cigna Corp on Thursday reported a higher third quarter profit, helped by lower medical costs in its government healthcare plans.

REUTERS: Cigna Corp on Thursday posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit as the health insurer earned more in premiums and added more members to its commercial health plans.

The company also raised its earnings forecast for the year and now expects full-year adjusted income of US$14.20 to US$14.40 per share, compared with its prior forecast of US$13.60 to US$13.90 per share.

Cigna's commercial medical loss ratio - the amount it spends on medical claims compared to income from premiums - improved to 76.3 percent in the third quarter, from a year-ago ratio of 78.6 percent.

The commercial business, which saw a 3 percent rise in membership to 15.8 million, benefited from corporate and individual health plans sold.

Net income for Cigna shareholders rose to US$772 million, or US$3.14 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$560 million, or US$2.21 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cigna earned US$3.84 per share, above the average analyst estimate of US$3.44 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Cigna, which is buying pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co in a US$52 billion deal, said total revenue rose 9.2 percent to US$11.46 billion.

