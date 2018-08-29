CIMB posts higher first-half net profit on gains from stake sales

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Group Holdings' first-half net profit rose nearly 43 per cent to RM3.35 billion (US$816 million) from RM2.35 billion in the same period last year.

The higher profit was bolstered by a gain from the sale of 20 per cent of CIMB-Principal Asset Management and 10 per cent of CIMB-Principal Islamic Asset Management amounting to RM928 million.

Revenue rose to RM9.17 billion compared with RM8.69 billion previously.

“Consumer banking chalked up a stellar performance, posting a 34.7 per cent year-on-year increase in profit before tax, while commercial banking’s profit before tax rose by 19.9 per cent.

“The weaker markets in Malaysia, however, contributed to a lower profit before tax for wholesale banking,” Group CEO Zafrul Aziz said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 29).

He said the group was relatively cautious on growth prospects for the entire year, in view of rising global trade tensions and market uncertainties.

Nevertheless, it remains focused on achieving its Target 18 initiatives, subject to the recovery of the capital market and continued improvement in asset quality across Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore.

”CIMB Malaysia is expected to track the domestic economy and investment climate. CIMB Singapore's prospects will be driven by regional economic conditions, while CIMB Thai and CIMB Niaga’s business recalibration initiatives are progressing well,” Tengku Zafrul said.

He added the group was finalising its next mid-term growth plan which would be strongly premised on customers, people and sustainability.

The group has declared a first interim net dividend of 13.00 sen per share to be paid via cash or an optional dividend reinvestment scheme.

The total interim dividend amounts to about RM1.22 billion, translating to a dividend payout ratio of 51.6 per cent of net profit in the first half.