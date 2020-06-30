Cineworld cinemas in United States and UK to reopen from July 31

Business

Cineworld cinemas in United States and UK to reopen from July 31

Cineworld Group said on Tuesday it would reopen its cinemas in the United States and Britain from Friday 31st July, while following any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials.

FILE PHOTO: A Cineworld cinema logo is pictured in Canary Wharf in London
FILE PHOTO: A Cineworld cinema logo is pictured in Canary Wharf in London, Britain, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Keith Weir/File Photo

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

