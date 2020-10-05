Cineworld confirms suspension of UK, US operations, impacting 45,000 jobs

Cineworld Group said on Monday it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the UK, a move that would impact 45,000 jobs, as it deals with a significant downturn in the industry brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

