Cineworld confirms suspension of UK, US operations, impacting 45,000 jobs

Business

Cineworld Group said on Monday it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the UK, a move that would impact 45,000 jobs, as it deals with a significant downturn in the industry brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester&apos;s Square in London
People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

