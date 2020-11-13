Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates

Cisco Systems Inc on Thursday reported smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue as more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for its teleconferencing tools, networking equipment and cybersecurity products.

The company's revenue fell to US$11.93 billion in the quarter ended Oct.24, from US$13.16 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting US$11.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)