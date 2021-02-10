Cisco forecasts third-quarter sales above estimates on remote work boost

Cisco Systems Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday as the pandemic-induced rise in remote working drives up demand for its networking and teleconferencing tools.

With offices staying shut and scores of professionals working from home due to the health crisis, demand for the company's videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network AnyConnect and cybersecurity products has surged.

Cisco said it expects third-quarter revenue to increase between 3.5per cent to 5.5per cent, which implies a range between US$12.4 billion to US$12.64 billion compared with analysts' estimate of US$12.35 billion.

The company's revenue from the services business rose 2per cent to US$3.39 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 23.

However, total revenue fell slightly to US$11.96 billion, from US$12.01 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a figure of US$11.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

