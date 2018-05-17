Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 percent

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, its second straight quarterly rise, driven by strong growth in its newer businesses such as cyber security.

The company's net income rose to US$2.69 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 28, from US$2.52 billion, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$12.46 billion from US$11.94 billion.

