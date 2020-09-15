Citi accelerates risk and control investment: CFO

Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Monday that the bank is accelerating investments in its risk and control functions following a high profile US$900 million operational error.

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Speaking at an investor conference, Mason said the bank has planned US$1 billion in incremental investments this year to shore up the bank's infrastructure and improve risk management and compliance across the firm.

(Reporting by Imani Moise)

Source: Reuters

