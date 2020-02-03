Citi appoints Peter Crawley as treasury and trade head for Britain and Europe

REUTERS: Peter Crawley has been appointed as Citigroup's Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) Head for Britain and Europe, based in London and will move into his new role with effect from Apr 6, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Crawley will report to Ebru Pakcan and be responsible for driving business strategy, new business development, product innovation, client experience agenda and the delivery of the financial plans for TTS in Britain, (including Jersey) and across Europe, the memo said.

