Citi postpones 2020 investor day due to coronavirus outbreak

REUTERS: Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it would postpone its 2020 investor day that was scheduled to take place on May 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said it will follow guidance from health authorities to determine a new date.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)