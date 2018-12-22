Citi regional executives get new responsibilities in 2019

Citigroup Inc has divided up the roles of outgoing North America Chief Executive Bill Mills, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Mills' retirement was announced in September and changes will be effective starting next month, the memo signed by CEO Mike Corbat said.

Citibank National Association CEO Barbara Desoer will chair Citi's business practices committee and former Japan CEO T.J. Della Pietra will oversee the legacy assets business, which includes Citi's noncore consumer and institutional businesses and assets.

International franchise management will be led by Michael Burke, who will report to the regional CEOs collectively, the memo said. The regional CEOs will rotate taking the lead. Latin America CEO Jane Fraser will be the lead for 2019.

