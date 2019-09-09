Citi's Atiq Rehman appointed head of EMEA emerging markets business

Citigroup Inc has appointed Atiq Rehman, currently Middle East and Africa head at the U.S. bank, as the head of the newly created EMEA Emerging Markets Cluster, according to an internal email sent on Monday and seen by Reuters.

DUBAI: Citigroup Inc has appointed Atiq Rehman, currently Middle East and Africa head at the U.S. bank, as the head of the newly created EMEA Emerging Markets Cluster, according to an internal email sent on Monday and seen by Reuters.

The new cluster will consist of three sub-clusters: Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), and Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan (TRUK).

"Atiq is one of our most experienced leaders, and the ideal candidate to harness the opportunities in the emerging markets by ensuring that we have the right team in place," the email said.

Citi is expanding in the United Arab Emirates and in neighboring Saudi Arabia where it is considering seeking a full banking license to capitalize on Saudi economic reforms.

