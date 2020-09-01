Citi's Rousseau to focus on France, financial advisory across EMEA

Citigroup has hired Robin Rousseau as a vice chairman of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a memo seen by Reuters shows.

Based in Paris, Rousseau will focus on the bank's French client franchise while also providing financial advisory across the region.

A 26-year industry veteran, Rousseau was Deutsche Bank's former M&A boss for EMEA and also worked at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs .

