Citi settles SEC charges over bad controls, supervision

Citigroup has agreed to pay US$10.5 million to settle charges related to bad loans made by its Mexican subsidiary, Banamex, between 2008 and 2014, and to trader mismarking and unauthorized proprietary trading by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. from 2013 to 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: Citigroup agreed to pay US$10.5 million to settle two separate complaints, one relating to bad loans made by its Mexican subsidiary, Banamex, between 2008 and 2014, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.

The other concerned a trader mismarking illiquid positions and unauthorized proprietary trading by Citigroup Global Markets Inc (CGMI) from 2013 to 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Advertisement

"Fraudulently-induced loans" made by Banamex to Oceanografia that led to US$475 million in losses were the result of inadequate controls that prevented them from registering 'numerous red flags' in the borrower's documents," the SEC said in a statement.

The regulator also said inadequate supervision allowed CGMI traders to mismark illiquid positions and cover up US$81 million in losses.

"We are pleased to have these matters resolved," Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for Citi Global said in an email.

Citigroup and CGMI settled the allegations without admitting or denying the SEC's findings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)