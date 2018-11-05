Citigroup appoints Philip Drury head of EMEA investment banking: memo

Citigroup Inc named Philip Drury to run its London-based banking, capital markets and advisory business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

REUTERS: Citigroup Inc named Philip Drury to run its London-based banking, capital markets and advisory business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Citi, in September, overhauled its investment bank structure to combine its capital markets and corporate and investment banking divisions into a new banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) division.

Advertisement

Drury, 45, will take on many of the regional responsibilities of Manolo Falco, who was named global head of the new division in September, along with Tyler Dickson, the memo said.

Drury, who previously worked with Citi's European equity capital markets business, will start in his new role immediately, pending final regulatory approval.

Luigi de Vecchi has also been named the Paris-based EMEA chairman of the unit. Both Drury and Vecchi will report to the global co-heads, Falco and Dickson, the memo added.

(Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Advertisement