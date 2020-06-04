Citigroup chief compliance officer Mark Carawan retires

Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday its chief compliance officer Mark Carawan is retiring after eight years at the firm, effective June 8.

The third-largest U.S. lender said Carawan will be replaced by Mary McNiff, the current chief executive officer of Citibank N.A., the firm's primary banking vehicle.

Citigroup chief executive Michael Corbat will serve as the CEO of Citibank in addition to his current role, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The lender also said Karen Peetz will join as the chief administrative officer on June 8.

Peetz was the president at Bank of New York Mellon for five years and until recently, she served on the board of directors of Wells Fargo & Co .

