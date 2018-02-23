Citigroup discloses credit card rate issues

Citigroup Inc said on Friday that it had found "methodological issues" in figuring credit card interest rates and that it will provide "remediation" to affected customers.

The disclosure came in an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and did not say how much money or how many accounts were involved. Citigroup said it "self-reported the issues" to regulators.

(Reporting by David Henry in New YorkEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)