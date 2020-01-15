Citigroup female employees earn 27per cent less than men

Citigroup's female employees earn 27per cent less than male employees on a global median basis, the Wall Street bank said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Citigroup's female employees earn 27per cent less than male employees on a global median basis, the Wall Street bank said on Wednesday.

The median pay for Citi's women employees globally was just 73per cent of the median for men, improving from 71per cent last year, according to an internal analysis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For minorities in the United States, the median pay was 94per cent of the median for non-minorities, up from 93per cent last year.

The third-largest U.S. bank has said it wants women employees to hold at least 40per cent of roles at assistant vice-president level through to managing director level by the end of 2021, with 8per cent of such roles in the United States held by black employees. (https://reut.rs/30nQ6gi)

Citi and other Wall Street banks have been under pressure to disclose how much less it pays women than men.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Advertisement