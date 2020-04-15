Citigroup profit nearly halves as loan defaults loom

Citigroup Inc reported a 46per cent plunge in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the bank set aside nearly US$5 billion to prepare for an expected flood of defaults on loans due to a virtual halt in economic activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS: Citigroup Inc reported a 46per cent plunge in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the bank set aside nearly US$5 billion to prepare for an expected flood of defaults on loans due to a virtual halt in economic activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The lender, the most global of the U.S. banks, said net income fell to US$2.52 billion, or US$1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$4.71 billion, or US$1.87 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings per share were also boosted by a 10per cent reduction in shares outstanding.

Analysts on average had expected Citigroup to earn US$1.04 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether those estimates were comparable to the reported results.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Imani Moise and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)