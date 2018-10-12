Citigroup profit rises 12 percent on lower expenses, LatAm growth

Citigroup Inc reported a 12 percent increase in quarterly profit on Friday, as the bank benefited from lower expenses and consumer banking business in Latin America.

Net income for the third-largest U.S. bank by assets rose to US$4.62 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$4.13 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to US$1.73 from US$1.42, helped by buybacks that reduced shares outstanding by 8 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of US$1.69, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue was slightly lower at US$18.39 billion, compared with US$18.42 billion a year earlier.

Operating expenses fell 1 percent to US$10.31 billion and the company's widely watched efficiency ratio improved to 56.1 percent from 56.6 percent a year earlier.

The bank's provision for income taxes decreased by US$395 million due to the cut in U.S. corporate tax rates at the beginning of 2018.

Bond trading revenue at Citi rose 9 percent, in sharp contrast to bigger rival JPMorgan Chase & Co , which reported a 10 percent drop in bond trading revenue.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)