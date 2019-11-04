Citigroup to launch digital savings account for American Airlines cardholders: CNBC

Citigroup Inc is planning to offer a high-interest online savings account early next year to users of its American Airlines co-branded credit card, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank will also offer up to 50,000 miles as a sign-on bonus and a 25per cent boost on miles earned through the card, the report https://cnb.cx/2PN5GPs said.

The new digital service will be named the Citi Miles Ahead savings account and will only be available in areas where the bank does not have physical branches, according to the report.

Citigroup and American Airlines were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)