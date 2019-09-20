Cloud company Datadog surges 50per cent in US market debut

REUTERS: Shares of Datadog Inc, a data analytics and cloud monitoring company, surged nearly 50per cent in their market debut, after pricing its initial public offering above expectations.

Datadog's shares opened at US$40.35, giving it a market capitalization of US$11.69 billion. Shares rose as high as US$41.44 in early trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The New York-based company had priced its IPO at US$27 per share on Wednesday, above its initial target range of US$24-US$26, raising about US$648 million, at a valuation of about US$7.83 billion.

If underwriters exercise their option of buying an additional 3.6 million shares, the gross proceeds may go up to US$745.2 million.

The provider of services for monitoring the health of cloud-based applications counts companies such as Biogen, Comcast, Deloitte, and Twitter among its customers.

It competes with industry behemoths such as Amazon.com Inc's AWS and Microsoft Corp's Azure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Datadog is the latest in a string of listings in 2019 by so-called software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, including Zoom Video Communications. Such listings have performed well since going public as they benefit from the expansion of cloud computing.

Datadog's revenue had nearly doubled to US$198.1 million in 2018 from a year earlier. In the same period, its net loss widened to US$10.8 million from US$2.6 million.

T. Rowe Price Associates, Dragoneer Investment Group, Index Ventures, ICONIQ Capital Management and Institutional Venture Partners are among the lead investors in Datadog.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are the IPO's lead underwriters.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bharath Manjesh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)