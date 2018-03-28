CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 billion pounds: Bloomberg

U.S. exchange operator CME Group Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Britain's NEX Group Plc for about 4 billion pounds (US$5.64 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. https://bloom.bg/2E28b6Z

NEX Group had said earlier this month that it had received a preliminary takeover approach from CME Group.

NEX and CME declined to comment.

(US$1 = 0.7094 pounds)

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)