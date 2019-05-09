CNA Lifestyle expands its offerings with launch of CNA Luxury

SINGAPORE: CNA has launched CNALuxury.asia, the latest extension of CNALifestyle.asia that aims to augment the lifestyle portal’s appeal to an affluent audience.



People will be able to consume content across digital, social and mass media, including CNA TV, radio, podcasts and online. The CNA Luxury homepage has content categorised under:



• PEOPLE for personality profiles, opinion and astute analytical pieces



• EXPERIENCES for gourmet and globetrotting exploits, holistic health and wellness



• OBSESSIONS for in the form of fashion, grooming, gems, timepieces, abodes, automobiles and art



• ACCESS for an editorial tie-up with Asia’s leading luxury media company Edipresse Media



In a digital-first development, CNA Luxury has premiered episodes of its Remarkable Living series on CNAluxury.asia prior to telecast on CNA TV. The 10-part series has also been expanded into 40 feature articles on CNALuxury.asia.



Phin Wong, Supervising Editor, CNA Lifestyle said: “Our discerning audience is defined not by age, but by how they live their lives. Our audiences want content that speaks to their passions – and they consume that content in multiple formats. We are proud to have CNA Luxury be the only luxury lifestyle platform to meet those needs on both digital and mainstream media.”

Added Wong: “CNA Luxury is an organic evolution of the CNA Lifestyle brand in accommodating a specific subset of our audience, and demonstrates Mediacorp’s commitment to engaging consumers through their interests.”



WATCH the Remarkable Living series here.