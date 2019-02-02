Co-founder of Canadian coffee chain Tim Horton's dies

Ron Joyce, Canadian businessman and co-founder of coffee and donut chain Tim Horton's has died at the age of 88, according to a statement from the Joyce Family Foundation.

Joyce, a former police constable, led the expansion of Tim Horton's following his sole ownership of the company in 1975.

Tim Horton's, which became a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc, grew into a brand with over 4,600 stores worldwide.

Joyce sold Tim Horton’s to Wendy’s International Inc in 1995.

He was appointed to the Order of Canada in 1992 in recognition of his charity work for underprivileged children and youth.

