Coca-Cola Amatil gets US$6.6 billion takeover offer from Coca-Cola European Partners

REUTERS: Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd said on Monday that Coca-Cola European Partners offered to buy the Australian bottler for AUS$9.23 billion (US$6.58 billion), in what would be the country's biggest deal this year.

The world's largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola is offering AUS$12.75 per share, an 18.6per cent premium to the last closing price of the Sydney-based company that operates across six countries in the Asia-Pacific.

(US$1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)

