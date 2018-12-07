Coca-Cola CEO Quincey to take on chairman role in April

Coca-Cola Co said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer James Quincey would take on the additional role of chairman, succeeding Muhtar Kent who will retire in April next year.

The Coca-Cola Company President and Chief Operating Officer James Quincey delivers a speech during a presentation in Paris, France, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
REUTERS: Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer James Quincey would take on the additional role of chairman, succeeding Muhtar Kent who will retire in April next year.

(The story corrects to Thursday from Wednesday)

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

