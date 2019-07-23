Coca-Cola meets second-quarter revenue expectations, ups 2019 forecast

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday broadly met second-quarter revenue expectations after eight consecutive beats and raised its revenue forecast for the full year on the strength of demand for its sparkling soft drinks and coffees.

Net revenue rose 6.1per cent to US$10 billion in the second quarter ended June 28, a touch above the estimate of US$9.99 billion, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it expected a 5per cent growth in organic revenues in full-year 2019, compared with its previous projection of a about a 4per cent rise.

