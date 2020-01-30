Coca Cola quarterly revenue beats on soft drinks, teas boost

Coca-Cola Co on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above market expectations, driven by demand for its sparkling soft drinks, teas and coffees.

Net revenue grew 16per cent to US$9.07 billion. Wall Street was expecting US$8.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to US$2.04 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$870 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

