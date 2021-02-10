Coca-Cola quarterly revenue falls 5per cent on new pandemic restrictions

Coca-Cola Co reported a 5per cent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as fresh pandemic curbs slammed the brakes on the soda maker's biggest sales drivers, such as restaurants, cinemas and sporting events, in many parts of the world.

REUTERS: Coca-Cola Co reported a 5per cent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as fresh pandemic curbs closed the doors of the soda maker's biggest sales drivers, such as restaurants, cinemas and sporting events, in many parts of the world.

Organic sales, which strip out acquisition and currency impacts, fell 3per cent in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Unit case volume, a key demand indicator, fell 3per cent, compared with a 4per cent fall in the preceding quarter.

Net revenue fell to US$8.61 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$9.07 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)