Coca-Cola revenue beats as beverage demand rises from pandemic lows

Coca-Cola Co beat quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as the world's largest soda maker benefited from the partial reopening of theaters and restaurants, which have remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Coca-Cola Co beat quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as the world's largest soda maker benefited from the partial reopening of theaters and restaurants shut for months by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beverage company, which makes about half of its revenue from sales in restaurants, theaters and other public venues, said the last quarter was the most challenging one due to lockdowns even though consumers stocked up on sodas and beverages at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organic sales, which strip out acquisition and currency impacts, fell 6per cent for the three months ended Sept. 25, but improved from a 26per cent fall in the second quarter.

Sales of its trademark Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar improved, Coke said.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to US$1.74 billion, or 40 cents per share, from US$2.59 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 9per cent to US$8.7 billion, above the analysts' average estimate of US$8.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)