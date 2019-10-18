Coca-Cola's quarterly sales tops Wall Street expectations

Coca-Cola Co beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Friday, boosted by demand for zero-sugar sodas and Coca-Cola Plus Coffee.

Net operating revenue climbed 8.3per cent to US$9.51 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, beating the average analyst estimate of US$9.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it now expects full-year organic revenue growth excluding currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures to be at least 5per cent, from its previous forecast of 5per cent growth.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)